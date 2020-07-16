ELLEN M. JARRETT, age 89, of Huber Heights, Ohio, formerly of West Virginia, passed away while surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
She was born the daughter of William and Edith (Hudnall) Cantebury on June 3, 1931, in Charleston, West Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Braden Jarrett; parents; brothers Don, Billy, and Jimmy Cantebury; sister, Lebota Johnson; and great great granddaughter, Kinleigh Christian.
She is survived by her son, Braden (Kathleen) Jarret of West Virginia; daughter, Patti (Gary) Mcilvain of Huber Heights, Ohio; grandchildren, Chris, Jennifer, Amy, and Connie; sister-in-law, Boots Coleman; brother-in-law, Bill Hall; eight great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.
Ellen was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Ellen will always be remembered for her giving spirit. Family or not, she would make sure your needs were met.
She is a former member of Coalburg Church in West Virginia and current member of Living Word Church of Vandalia, Ohio
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, in the Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, West Virginia, with Rev. Rodney Leake officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ellen’s honor to the Living Word Dream Center.
