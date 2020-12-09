ELLEN REBECCA (McDANIEL) NELSON, passed away the morning of Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Kettering Medical Center after a long bout with cancer. She was the daughter of the late James and Mable Dorsey McDaniel and was born at Nettie August 22, 1939. Ellen had a very active life as a military wife living in Italy, Okinawa and many other US locations. She was also an employee and retiree of the Army and Air Force Exchange Service. Following her time as a military wife, she became an accomplished golfer, boasting of three "hole in one's" along with many club wins. Ellen was a resident of Fairborn, Ohio at the time of her passing.
She was also preceded in death by one daughter Diana Nelson.
Surviving, loving husband Gerald Nelson, son Steven Nelson, daughter Debora Sharp (John), 2 granddaughters Heather Sharp, Holly Kirkwood (Shawn) their children Priya and Paxton, sister-in-law Linda Garrett, nephew Charles Garrett (Vanessa) their children Rachael and Will.
Graveside services will be conducted 3 p.m. Friday December 11 in the Fairview Cemetery at Nettie. Friends may call at noon on Friday at the Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Bread of Life Food Pantry, PO Box 930, Summersville, WV 26651
E-Condolences: watersfuneralchapel@frontier.com