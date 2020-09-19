Essential reporting in volatile times.

ELLEN RENE HARRIS, 55, of Mason, WV, passed away September 10, 2020. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public services at this time. Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, has been entrusted with the arrangements.