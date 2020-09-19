ELLEN RENE HARRIS, 55, of Mason, WV, passed away September 10, 2020. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public services at this time. Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
