ELLEN SUE KITTS WESTMORELAND, 82, of Dunbar, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021.
She was born on May 25, 1939 in Braxton County, to the late Carmen and Elizabeth Kitts.
Ellen had worked early on at Thomas Memorial Hospital in various positions. She also worked at Kiddie College Day Care and then was a CNA at Valley Center Nursing Home. Her favorite "job" was that of a Foster Grandparent at Dunbar Primary where she was a teacher's helper. She loved the teachers and the children, especially Emily Bowles and her first grade classroom.
She enjoyed taking road trips with her friends, Ann and Karen. They were known as the Golden Girls.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Loverna Sue Westmoreland; brother, Jimmy Kitts; brother-in-law, William Withrow; and ex husband, Gerald Westmoreland.
Ellen is survived by her daughter, Carmen Casdorph and husband Carl of South Charleston; sisters, Clara Poe and husband Glenn of Tornado, Kay Withrow of South Charleston; brother, Jerry Kitts of Valdosta, GA; son-in-law, Lee Arnold of Charleston; step-grandchildren, Daelyn and Damian Arnold; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, December 22, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Willie Schofield officiating.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.