ELMA JARRELL, 95, of Danville (Six Mile Creek), WV went to be with the Lord on Wednesday June 15, 2022.
Elma was born November 23, 1926 to James Lemuel Green (Lem) and Barbara Green (Harless) in Bim, WV.
She met the love of her life at the young age of 17 at the bridge in Bim, marrying Bennett Jarrell on September 2, 1944 during WWII. The young couple settled down on Six Mile Creek to raise a family of seven children. She was a longtime member of Six Mile Methodist Church. She enjoyed sitting on the porch swing in the quiet moments listening to the birds sing and pondering the day. Her love of being a wife, mother and homemaker was evident until her final days. Her unconditional love and gentle nature will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother; her husband; a son James; three sisters; and one brother.
She leaves behind six children, Evelyn Miller (Chester) of Newton NC, Morris Jarrell (Sherry) of Danville WV, Randy "Randolph" Jarrell (Renay) of Scott Depot WV, Paul Jarrell (Cindy) of Six Mile WV, Eileen Burke (Jim) of Claudville VA, and Emily Lilly of Maxwelton WV; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 23 at 1 p.m., at Handley Funeral Home followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow service at Memory Gardens in Low Gap, WV.