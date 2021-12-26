ELMER BURTON GUNTER, 94, of Beckley, WV, passed away at the VA hospital from complications due to COVID on December 22, 2021.
Born at Eccles, WV on October 20, 1927, the oldest son of the late Oliver Jackson and Zepha Irene Sanders Gunter, one of ten children, nine who survived to maturity.
Burton grew up in Raleigh County, WV. He joined the Navy when he was 14 years old and was one of the first Seabees in the Navy during WWII serving from May 1942-Jan 1946. He served with the 13th US Naval Construction Battalion at Dutch Harbor, Alaska the 140th Naval Construction Battalion at Manus Island, Admiralty Islands
He received the Pacific Theater Ribbon, the American Theater Ribbon and a Victory Medal. He received an Honorable Discharge as a Water Tender Third Class.
Throughout his life he embodied the Seabees " Can Do" moto. Following his service in WWII, he graduated from the Charleston School of Commerce with a degree in Accounting and Business Administration. Burton was in the financing and banking field for 35 years. He was an organizer, director and executive officer of the former Citizens National Bank of St. Albans, now part of Chase Bank. Burton and Martha returned to the Beckley area in 1995, after living in the Charleston area for 37 years. He was dedicated to his family and believed in civic duty. Burton was a member of the American Legion, the Seabee Historical Foundation and the Sons of the American Revolution with 3 documented Revolutionary War ancestors. In 2003, Burton was awarded the Leonard Jarrett Award by the Lions Club in appreciation and recognition of his distinguished service for sight and hearing by the WV Lions Sight Conservation. Burton was an active volunteer at the VA Hospital in Beckley for over 7 years with over 1700 volunteer hours and has been recognized for his service. He was a member of the Perry Memorial Methodist Church of Shady Spring and American Legion Post 32.
He enjoyed traveling, highlights included trips to Europe, Hawaii, Australia, Argentina and Brazil.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Martha Ann Creger Gunter on 27 October 2020, his brothers; Donald Jackson and Larry Gunter and his sisters; Thelma Gunter Plotkin Varley, Nyla Gunter Hinkle and Mona Ruth Gunter Saykally.
Those survivors left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Martha Jane Gunter Linkenhoker and husband Roger of Scott Depot, WV; his son, Michael Gunter and wife Emer of Scottsdale, AZ; five grandchildren, J.C. Jarrett, Haley Jarrett Brogan, Danielle Jarrett Neitz(Josh), Liadan and Ciara Gunter; four great grandchildren, Payton Jarrett, Tommy and Scarlett Brogan and Syd Neitz; two brothers, Glenn Gunter of Venice, Fl and Dale Gunter of Beckley, WV; and two sisters, Bea Gunter Jacobson and June Gunter McGraw of Myrtle Beach, NC.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregivers B.J., Jennifer and Trish for their tender loving care.
A graveside service will be held at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Drive, Dunbar, WV on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. For those who wish to attend the service, we request that facial coverings be worn and social distancing is practiced.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the WVU Foundation - Scholarship #3Z902 or the MD Anderson Cancer Center - Gunter Endowment Cancer Research.
