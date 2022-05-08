ELMER CARROLL BYRNE passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. He was born on July 10, 1938 to Carroll Barker Byrne and Reba Evelyne Elswick Byrne Ball in Pratt, WV. He attended Gauley Bridge High School and was Drum Major in his senior year. He graduated in 1957 from Gauley Bridge High School. After high school, he went into the Air Force, then on leave came home and married his sweetheart - Carol Kay Humphrey Byrne on April 3, 1958 in the Principal's Office of Gauley Bridge High School with the principal (Mr. Waldo) and two teachers as their witnesses. He was then stationed in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico for a year then came home and finished his time in New York. After getting out of the Air Force, he went to work for Continental Trailways (out of Washington DC) in 1962. During his time with Trailways, he became a Master Operator and trained new hires. He worked for Trailways until 1987. Shortly thereafter, he went to work for the Corp of Engineers in Arlington, VA in HVAC. He retired in 1998 and they moved to Wellington, Alabama, where he lived until moving back to Virginia in 2016. Elmer loved singing and playing his guitar and entertaining anyone that would listen.
He is preceded by his wife, Carol Kay Byrne, his mother Reba E Elswick Byrne Ball and his father Carroll B Byrne. He had two half brothers, Carroll B Byrne, Jr (Amy) Hurricane WV, Patrick J Byrne (Jesse) Gauley Bridge WV, as well as one half sister, Kathy Rutledge Minnix, Mabscott, WV. He had 4 children, Terri D Wilson, Richmond VA; Thomas C Byrne (Kim) Richmond VA; Peggy Jo Byrne Richmond VA and Gregory A Byrne (Donna) Oxford AL. He had 6 grandchildren - William Paris, III; Joshua R Paris; Kyle S Wilson; Ryan M Wilson; Alexandra K Byrne, Emily P Byrne and Colson B Byrne; and he had 1 great - granddaughter M. Kay Paris.
Carol Kay Humphrey Byrne passed April 1, 2020 from Covid and no services were held due to the ongoing pandemic.
This Celebration of Life will be for both of them. Family, friends and others whose lives Elmer and Kay touched are invited to the Pennington Smith Funeral Home in Gauley Bridge on May 28th, 2022 (time to be determined) to celebrate their lives as we chat, reminisce and sing their favorite songs.