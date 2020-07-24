ELMER DALE NULL, 82 of Hurricane passed away July 22, 2020 in CAMC Teays Valley. Gatens Harding Funeral Home is serving the Null family
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
- WVU’s board repeatedly keeps public from hearing discussions on responses to the pandemic, racism and other issues
- Route 60: Let's get ready to ramble
- Ex-WVU professor pleads guilty to fraud
- Long-awaited Highways pay reclassification plan on hold for another month
- WVU's Lyons asks NCAA to delay decision on fall sports
- Justice objects to call to investigate FirstEnergy lobbying for 2019 power plant tax breaks
- Kanawha County high school band festival canceled
- Gazette-Mail editorial: FirstEnergy questions are political; so what?
- Funeral services for Charleston firefighter Cuffee to be held Friday
- Multiple Kanawha public buildings to operate with reduced hours