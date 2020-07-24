Essential reporting in volatile times.

ELMER LEE "BO" REESE, JR., 62, of Charleston, passed away on July 19, 2020 at CAMC General Hospital in Charleston. A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, WV. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.