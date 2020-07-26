ELMER LEE "BO" REESE, JR., 62, of Charleston, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020 after succumbing to injuries from a car accident. Bo was born on May 16, 1958 in Florida, to Elmer and Delphia Reese. He was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and uncle and a wonderful friend to many. He also served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Bo was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Samantha, and his siblings, Wayne Reese, Billy Reese and Ruth Ann (Judy) McCormick. Left behind to cherish his memory are his son, Cory Reese of Kentucky; sisters, Barbara Vannoy and Penny McCormick; his adoring stepdaughters, Starla, Dawn and Tara; his much cherished grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Bo also leaves behind his special friend and companion, Robin Smith. Bo's wishes were to be cremated. A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans's Cemetery in Dunbar. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
