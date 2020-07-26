Essential reporting in volatile times.

ELMER LEE "BO" REESE, JR., 62, of Charleston, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020 after succumbing to injuries from a car accident. Bo was born on May 16, 1958 in Florida, to Elmer and Delphia Reese. He was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and uncle and a wonderful friend to many. He also served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Bo was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Samantha, and his siblings, Wayne Reese, Billy Reese and Ruth Ann (Judy) McCormick. Left behind to cherish his memory are his son, Cory Reese of Kentucky; sisters, Barbara Vannoy and Penny McCormick; his adoring stepdaughters, Starla, Dawn and Tara; his much cherished grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Bo also leaves behind his special friend and companion, Robin Smith. Bo's wishes were to be cremated. A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans's Cemetery in Dunbar. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com