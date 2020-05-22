Elmer Lowell Dean

ELMER LOWELL DEAN, 80, of Marlinton, died May 15, 2020. Graveside service will at 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Beaver Creek Cemetery.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, May 22, 2020

Absten, Ilona - 1 p.m., Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Allen, Jerry - 1 p.m., Pine Grove Cemetery, Sumerco.

Beard, Donovan - 12:30 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Cobb Jr., Earl - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Dean, Elmer - 1 p.m., Beaver Creek Cemetery.

Foster, Lawrence - 2:45 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Hackney, Gerald - 11 a.m., Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Harrison, Nadine - 2 p.m., Center Point Church, Liberty.

May, Ricky - 1 p.m., Hodam Cemetery, Spencer.

McHenry, Harlow - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Pauley, Anna - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Richardson, Tina - 1 p.m., Moore's Chapel Cemetery, Ashton.

Tenney, Betty - 2 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Wills, James - 10:30 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park Chapel, London.

Wolfe, Sarah - 2 p.m., Bruce McDonald Memorial United Methodist Church, Man.

Wright, John - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.