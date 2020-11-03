ELMIRA RAY HUNTER was born on August 3rd, 1947 to the late Isabel and Raymond Smith Sr. in Raleigh County, Beckley WV. She was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School class of 1969. She worked at CAMC General Division for a short time. Her religious journey started at Shiloh Baptist Church in Charleston, WV until she moved to Chicago, IL. She then joined New Faith Baptist Church. She married Hezekiah James Hunter on August 21st 1971; one child was born out of this union.
Elmira was preceded by her parents Isabel and Raymond Smith, husband Hezekiah Hunter, sisters: Gloria Walker, Louise Webb, and Darlene Smith.
Left to celebrate her transition to her heavenly home and cherish fond memories are her daughters Shonda Hunter of Conroe TX and Gayla Hunter-Jones of Cameron, NC. Sons Robert Hunter of Huntington, WV and Conway Hunter of Lakeland, FL. Grandchildren Robert Hunter Jr of Charleston, WV, And a host of Grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Sister; Ruth Jones (James) of Charleston, WV, Brothers; Raymond Smith II (Ella) of Rand, WV, James Smith Sr. of Huntington, WV, Godson Deon Wells of Chicago, IL. as well a host of Nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family, and loved ones that she has made throughout her earthly journey.