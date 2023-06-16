ELMO "ALTON" McCLURE, 84, of Alkol, WV, was ushered into the arms of Jesus on June 13, 2023, at 1:10 p.m., by a host of loved ones who went on before him. He was surrounded by his family as he smiled and took his final breath.
Alton was greeted at the gates of heaven by his loving son, Brian McClure; parents Boyd and Barbara McClure; brothers Cecil, Averrill, and Randy McClure; brother-in-law Wayne Roberts; sister-in-law Martha McClure; nephews John Eric and Andrew McClure; mother-in-law Florence Smith; and father-in-law Homer Bell.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara; his daughter Blaire (Robbie) Anderson; granddaughter Gracelyn Anderson; grandsons Tyler (Jane) McClure and Tanner Hughes; great grandson Atlas McClure; brothers Buddy (Abby) McClure and Mickey McClure; sisters Helen Roberts, Chloetta (Larry) Booth, Marian (Mack) Stone, Carolyn (Chuck) Adkins, and Teresa (Jerome) Adkins; sisters-in-law Barbara Ann, Gale, and Sandra; along with a multitude of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Born on July 31, 1938, as the second oldest of the McClure family's 11 children, Alton lived most of his life in Alkol. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, proudly serving in Korea with the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron, 9th Cavalry.
Alton was a Christian who loved the Lord with all his heart and served Him for 47 years. He loved to tell others about the goodness of God. He was a member of the Sumerco Church of God. Alton adored his family; one of his favorite pastimes was bragging on his children and grandchildren. He was so proud of them. Alton was always thinking of others, and he was the first to help in any situation.
An avid sports fan, Alton especially loved the Cincinnati Reds. He was president of the Duval Raiders for more than 20 years, where he worked tirelessly to build and improve the program and secured grant funding for a new scoreboard, sound system and the construction of a new concession stand. He also coached little league and pony league for many years. He dedicated much of his life to youth sports and left a significant impact on the lives of countless children.
While Alton will be greatly missed, we are so thankful he is no longer suffering and that he is now walking in the presence of Jesus… he has finished the race, and he has made it home.
The family would like to thank friends and neighbors for all the love, prayers, and food. A special thank you to Thomas Blair and Stephanie with Dignity Hospice.
Service will be 4 p.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, with Pastors Richard McCallister and Brandon McClure officiating. Burial will follow at McClure Family Cemetery, Alkol. Friends and family will gather 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.