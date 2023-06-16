Thank you for Reading.

Elmo “Alton” McClure
ELMO "ALTON" McCLURE, 84, of Alkol, WV, was ushered into the arms of Jesus on June 13, 2023, at 1:10 p.m., by a host of loved ones who went on before him. He was surrounded by his family as he smiled and took his final breath.

Alton was greeted at the gates of heaven by his loving son, Brian McClure; parents Boyd and Barbara McClure; brothers Cecil, Averrill, and Randy McClure; brother-in-law Wayne Roberts; sister-in-law Martha McClure; nephews John Eric and Andrew McClure; mother-in-law Florence Smith; and father-in-law Homer Bell.