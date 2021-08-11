ELMON HALL 85, of Webster Springs, passed away August 8, 2021. Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.