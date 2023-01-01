Thank you for Reading.

Elmore Lee Patton Jr.
ELMORE LEE PATTON JR., 88, of Bluefield WV, formerly of Cross Lanes WV, passed away December 27, 2022, at Mercer Nursing and Rehab Center in Bluefield WV. He was born January 29, 1934, in Hinton WV to Elmore Lee Patton Sr, and Lena (Shiplette) Patton. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Betty Jo (Maddy) Patton, and his parents.

Lee was a 1952 graduate of Hinton High school where he was senior class president. He was a veteran and served in the US Army Security Agency in Germany. He graduated from Marshall University with a degree in Chemistry.

