ELNEDA MARJORIE RAMSEY, 82, of Poca, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 11, 2020, where she resided with Deborah and her fianc , Craig Sanders, for 10 years.
She was born on September 2, 1937, in Clay County, to the late Londers Pritt and Edna Mullins Pritt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin Mason; twin sons, Lonnie and Ron; sisters, Drema Strickland, Naomi Schoolcraft and Marie Hann; grandson, Kevin Brock.
Elneda is survived by her sister, Pollyann Pritt Huffman; children, Rita Shamblin, Reba Hicks, Thomas Ramsey; grandchildren, Deborah Elkins, Brian Barnes, Scott Barnes, George Shamblin, Robert Shamblin; great-grandchildren, Destiny, Devon, Donevan Elkins, Mary Karen and Curtis Reed, Kelan, Kolton, Ayden Cheyenne; and great - great - grandchildren, Nevaeh Farmer, Jackson Harrison.
Graveside Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, at the Huffman Cemetery, Long Ridge, with Pastor Wayne Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in the Huffman Cemetery.
