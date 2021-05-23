ELOIS G. BARKER 87, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord, May 19, 2021 with her children by her side.
She was a retired computer analyst for Union Carbide Corporation having served thirty-seven years of loyal service and was a member of Glad Tidings Apostolic Church.
Preceding her in death were her husband of thirty-eight years, Tracy Barker Sr.; parents, Radith and Rosella Bays; sisters, Betty Stringer, Jacqueline Nichols; brother, Glenn Bays; and a grandson, Robbie Wolfe.
Surviving are her daughters, Kathleen Coll of St. Albans, Deborah and Rob Loges of Frazier's Bottom; son, Tracy Barker Jr. of Charleston; sister, Janice Kinder of Charleston; and grandson, Ricky Wolfe.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 24, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Samuel Bounds officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Visitation will be for one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Monday.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
