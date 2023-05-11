Thank you for Reading.

ELOISE JEAN BOGGS. Born March 30, 1924, the only daughter of Cornelius Thomas Boggs and Mary Maysel Crowder in Porter, Clay County, West Virginia passed away on May 1, 2023 at her home in Ona, West Virginia. She was 99 years old.

She graduated from Clay County High School in 1941 and in September of that year entered Glenville State College (University). Her education was interrupted by WWII during which she taught at numerous one-room schools near Porter, WV. She returned to Glenville in 1946 and graduated a year later Magna Cum Laude with a BA degree in Education which would prove to be invaluable in her future career choices.

Tags

Recommended for you