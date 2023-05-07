Eloise Jean Boggs May 7, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELOISE JEAN BOGGS, 99, of Ona, formerly of Charleston went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 1, 2023 at the Paramount Senior Living Center.A full obituary will be added on Thursday.Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Judaism Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jimmy Staats Ranson Bernard Elton Dolin Raymond Harry Browning Edwin Allen “Ed” Trudgen Rodney Lee Holt Lee Ann Casto Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail