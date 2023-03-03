Thank you for Reading.

Eloise Lucille Raines
ELOISE LUCILLE RAINES, 92, of Spencer, WV formerly of St. Albans, WV passed away March 1, 2023 at Roane General Hospital in Spencer after a period of declining health.

Eloise was born April 21, 1930 in Vicars, WV and was the youngest child of the late Lenox Blackburn and Cora Etta Rhodes Raines.

