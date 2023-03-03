ELOISE LUCILLE RAINES, 92, of Spencer, WV formerly of St. Albans, WV passed away March 1, 2023 at Roane General Hospital in Spencer after a period of declining health.
Eloise was born April 21, 1930 in Vicars, WV and was the youngest child of the late Lenox Blackburn and Cora Etta Rhodes Raines.
Eloise spent her whole life taking care of others and was a member of the Dunbar Nazarene Church in Dunbar, WV.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews, including Jeanette Raines Atkinson (Rick) of Reedy, WV and Linda Raines of Walton, WV.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Herbert, Howard, Earl, Romma, Raymond and Pete Raines; sisters, Opal McVey, Freda Staats, Ruth Shafer, Faye Smith and Mabel Thomas Romine.
Services will be 2 p.m. ~ Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer with Pastor Larry Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Ferrell Cemetery on Vicars Ridge, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Ferrell Cemetery for maintenance and upkeep at: Ferrell Cemetery 2997 Harmony Road Gandeeville, WV 25243.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Roane General Hospital and especially the nurses and aides in the Long-Term Care unit.