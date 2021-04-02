ELOISE MAE BAILEY, 87, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 29, 2021 at CAMC General. Eloise was a very private person who enjoyed quilting and sewing. She was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church. Eloise was daughter of the late Roy and Mae Facemyre.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Roger Bailey and Thomas Bailey; sisters, Gwendolia Richardson and Leona Fisher; nieces and nephews, Jack Fisher (Devona), Kathy Fisher, Jim Richardson (JoAnn), Brenda Ratcliff (Shannon), Roy Richardson, Sherry Wilson (Mark), Douglas Facemyer, Charles Facemyer, and Tammy Facemyer.
Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Floral Hills Garden of Memories.
Online condolences can be left by visiting: www.longfisherfuneralhome.com.