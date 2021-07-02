ELOISE MYERS CAMPBELL, 88, of Elkview, passed away Tuesday, June 29th, 2021, at Hospice Care at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, WV.
Eloise was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. Her joys in life were her family, reading, the beach, living independently and going to lunch every Saturday with her special niece, Carolyn Pirnat and wonderful family friend, Joe Hoover, who also gave of his time to be her Mr. Fixit. Eloise retired from C&P Telephone Company/Bell Atlantic in 1995 with 33 years of service.
She was born on March 6th, 1933 and was preceded in death by her husband, Mont Campbell; parents, Ira and Macel Myers; sister, Irene Mann; brother, Jack Myers; granddaughter, Kelly Ann Campbell.
She is survived by her son, Dana Campbell (Sarah) of Winfield; sister, Jane Tremblay (Bud) of Wake Forest, NC; brother, Ralph Myers (Sandra) of Blue Creek; granddaughters, Jennifer Dowler (Dustin) of Mineral Wells; Miranda Cope (Robby) of Hurricane; great granddaughters, Emilee Allison and Emory Dowler of Mineral Wells, Madison and Savannah Dorton of Poca and many nieces and nephews.
In honor of Eloise's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston, WV. Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV, 25071.