ELOISE NIBERT, 93, of Gallipolis Ferry, WV, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry. Burial will follow at the Beale Chapel Cemetery in Apple Grove, WV. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the funeral service Thursday at the church. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
