Mrs. ELOISE ODESSIE BIRD, 80, of Red House, passed away May 18, 2020, at home. A tribute to the life of Mrs. Bird will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 21, at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Hurricane. Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Bird family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
- Student-athletes' lifestyle to change if college sports return
- WV parks officials to volunteers: Stop building trails, at least for a while
- WV Supreme Court candidate under fire for ad questioning experience of sitting justices
- Cross Lanes 'mailbox & lamppost whisperer' delivers hope and joy to neighbors
- House Health Committee chairman Hill resigns from Legislature
- John David: Living the American nightmare in Appalachia (Opinion)
- First inmate in WV system tests positive for COVID-19
- COVID-19 tore through a black Baptist church community in WV. Nobody said a word about it
- WV Food Guy: At long last, (some) indoor dining is back
- WVU football: Former Maryland DL to transfer to WVU
Funerals for Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Arthur, Tony - 11 a.m., Arthur Cemetery, Greenview.
Hall, Robert - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville; also streaming live, see obituary.
Kincaid, Sharon - 3 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.
Saunders, Mildred - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Skidmore, Bonnie - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Thomas, Paul - 11 a.m., Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs.