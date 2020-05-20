Eloise Odessie Bird

  • Updated

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Mrs. ELOISE ODESSIE BIRD, 80, of Red House, passed away May 18, 2020, at home. A tribute to the life of Mrs. Bird will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 21, at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Hurricane. Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Bird family.

Local Spotlight

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Arthur, Tony - 11 a.m., Arthur Cemetery, Greenview.

Hall, Robert - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville; also streaming live, see obituary.

Kincaid, Sharon - 3 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.

Saunders, Mildred - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Skidmore, Bonnie - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Thomas, Paul - 11 a.m., Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs.