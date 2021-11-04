ELOISE VIRGINIA DUNLAP JUSTICE, 96, of Alum Creek, formerly of McCorkle, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Hospice House in Charleston after a short illness.
A member of McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church, she was a living example of the virtuous woman of Proverbs 31. A wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, and friend to all.
Eloise was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Kyle "Dusty" Justice; parents, Marvin and Vennie Tyler Dunlap; and infant son, Rodrick.
She is survived by daughter, Valerie (Gary) Smith of Alum Creek; grandson, Eric (Melissa) Smith of Griffithsville; great grandchildren, Sydney (Matthew) Jarrett of Liberty, Evan Smith of Pocatalico and his girlfriend Paige Curry, Katelyn (Landin) Harper of Griffithsville, Ethan (Kelsie Morrison) Brogan of Griffithsville, Megan (Tristin Loftis) Brogan of Yawkey; six great great grandchildren, Dylan and Carson Harper, Annastyn Morrison, Haidyn Loftis, Cora and Raiden Jarrett.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Friday, November 5, 2021, at McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Isaiah Hatfield officiating. Burial will follow at Lively Cemetery, Sod. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.