ELSIE "SUE" JUNE BUCHANAN, 79, of Frametown, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West, in Charleston.
She was born at home on September 29, 1941 in Wilsie, WV to the late Harry Scott Nicholas and Cotha Carr Nicholas.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Suzanna LaJane Wilmoth; brother, Charles Nicholas; and sister, Anna Grace Gooch.
Elsie was a 1959 graduate of Gassaway High School. After high school she attended college and worked for the Department of Welfare as a social worker. She was a member and secretary of Belfont Simpson Church. She enjoyed sewing and sewing clothes for her family when they were younger. She cooked, baked and canned from her vegetable garden. Her and her family would often make apple butter in a kettle outside. She was blessed to be "Mammam" to her grandchildren. When they were younger she babysat them while her children worked. As her grandchildren became older they continued to come to her house to stay with her for weeks at a time. She was a quiet soul who was a good listener. She was not judgmental and did not like to talk about others. She enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy game shows with her husband.
She will be forever remembered by her loving husband of 61 years, James R. Buchanan; son, James R. "Buck" Buchanan, Jr. and wife, Kim, of Ripley; daughters Crystal A. Caplinger of South Charleston, WV, Janice R. Moles and husband, David, of Culloden, WV and Carol R. Withrow and husband, Lee, of Poca; brothers, Orville Lee Nicholas and wife, Nora, of Cortland, OH, and Austin Glen Nicholas of Frametown; sister, Mary Allen and husband, Ron, of Concord, NC; nine grandchildren; 13 (plus one expected) great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Elsie's funeral service will be 2 P.M. Monday, February 15, 2021 at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway with Pastor Mike Long officiating.
Visitation for family and friends will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
In keeping with her wishes, Elsie will be cremated after her services.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations in her name be made to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
