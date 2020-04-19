Elsie Fields Holstein

ELSIE JUNE FIELDS HOLSTEIN, 87, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House after a long illness.
She was the daughter of the late Miletis Park Shafer and Elsie Mae Drake Shafer. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Kenneth Fields and Everett Holstein; son, Rickey Fields; sisters, Joan Strickland and Geneva Marshall; brothers, Harry E., Jack E. and Sammy D. Shafer.
June was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. She was also a member of the choir and the Jolly Seniors. She volunteered at Elkview Senior Center.
She is survived by daughter-in-law, Rita Fields Seabolt; brother, Larry C. Shafer and his wife, Bernice; grandchildren, Rickey Fields Jr. and his wife, Nell, and Melinda Fields; great - grandchildren, Mary, Tate and Nathan; and nieces, Pamela Jeffries and Cathy Paxton.
Pastor Lee Swor officiated the service. Burial was in Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin, was in charge of the service.
After the Coronavirus concerns are over, there will be a memorial service for family and friends.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.