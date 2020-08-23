ELSIE JUANITA NELSON, 90, of Elkview passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Elsie loved her family and spending time with them, as well as running her ceramic shop and reading books. She also attended Hanson Chapel in Elkview.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jim Nelson and mother Evelyn Burchett.
She is survived by her son Jim Nelson Jr. of Pinch, daughter Jeanie (Howard) Naylor II, grandchildren Patricia (Tim) Darnell of North Carolina, Howard (Crystal) Naylor III of Elkview, Caroline Darnell, Charlie Darnell, and Brooklyn Naylor.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 24, at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Roy Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at the Buckner-Young Cemetery in Mill Creek.
Visitation will be from Noon to 1 p.m. at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Boll Silvermond, CAMC Memorial Cardiac Rehab and Pulmonary Rehab, and Mountain State Medical.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Rd, Elkview, WV 25071.