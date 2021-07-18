ELSIE LOFTIS McCORMICK, 95, of Alkol, WV, born April 13, 1926 went to be with the Lord Friday, July 16, 2021. She was the 10th of eleven children born to William Ira and Pearlie Missouri Hill Loftis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Clyde McCormick, who were recognized as the longest married couple in the great state of West Virginia for the year 2017; sons, Norman Kyle, James Darrell and Denzil Wayne McCormick; sisters, Elva Justice and Ina Quintrell McCallister; brothers, Ray, Earl, Estil, Virgil, Elwood, Ted, Irvin, and Wilmer Loftis.
Elsie is survived by daughters, Patsy McCormick, Glennis (Johnny) Lipscomb and Donna McCormick; son, Clifford (Michele) McCormick; 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.
Service will be 12 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek with Pastor Butch Loftis officiating. Burial will follow at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.