ELSIE MICHAELSON, 88, of Newark, Ohio, passed away peacefully, August 23, 2020, surrounded by her family at Arlington Care Center.
She was born in McCorkle, West Virginia to the late Estes Pauley and Hazel Westfall and grew up in Madison. She married and moved several times, being a military wife, before settling back in West Virginia. She retired from WV Rehab after 20 years of service. Elsie loved to cook and sew and she never met a stranger. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Denzil and Edward Pauley; sister, Opal Cunningham; son, Gary Michaelson; daughter, Patricia Sansom; former spouse, Henry Michaelson.
Elsie is survived by daughters, Julia Lange (Rob) of Cross Lanes and Janice Wingate (Stephen) of Newark, Ohio; grandchildren, Gregory Michaelson (Becky), Amanda Caruthers (Dustin), Nicholas Wingate, Todd Wingate, Jennifer Knox(Walt), Kaitlynn Wingate, and Ashlee Lange; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Caruthers, Avalyn Caruthers, Stephanie Michaelson, Remington Knox, Kelsie Knox, and Allison Knox; she also has one great-great grandchild on the way. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of her life and her whole world. She was simply the best and the love they shared was immeasurable. She was also survived by her half-sisters, Barbara Tackett, Phyllis Baldwin and Debbie Barker (Willie); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, some of which she had very special bonds with.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, Ohio, 43055. The family extends their deep appreciation for the wonderful outstanding and loving care provided from the staff at Arlington Care Center, she loved each one of you.
A service to Honor the Life of Elsie will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 28, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Burial will follow in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
Memories of Elsie may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.