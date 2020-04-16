ELSIE NAOMI CUMMINGS, 101, of Spencer, died April 11, 2020, at Roane General Hospital, Spencer.
She was born May 30, 1918, at Walton, the daughter of the late Benjamin H. and Della Jones Cummings Lowe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Mason; nephews, Paul Cummings and Danny Cummings; an infant twin, Elvin Noel.
She was a member of the Cherry Valley Church, Stover.
She was a graduate of Walton High School and spent most of her life helping others.
She was a talented seamstress who loved sewing, crocheting, quilting, gardening and her flowers. She was also a wonderful cook.
She never married or had children but claimed all the nieces and nephews as her own.
Survivors include a brother, Lakin Cummings, and a sister, Garnet Raines, both of Spencer; nephew, Todd Raines; nieces, Julia Bays, Alice Tefft, Joyce Rogers, Lois Dent and Karen Botkins.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at the John Summers Cemetery, Paxton Ridge, Walton, with the Rev. Larry Jones officiating.
John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at www.taylor funeralhomeinc.com.