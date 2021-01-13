Elsie Shelton

ELSIE MARIETTA SCOTT SHELTON, of Chesapeake, WV passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday January 9, 2021.
She was born February 14, 1919 in Chesapeake, WV, the fourth child of fourteen children to the late John and Naomi Ann Stanley Scott. She was also preceded in death by Husband: Rev. James Hubert Shelton, Brothers: Benjamin and Joel, Sisters: Margaret, Dorothy, Frances, Mary, Baby Nellie, Naomi, Baby Loretta, Doretta, and daughter in law: Gail Shelton.
Elsie and her late husband, Rev. James Hubert Shelton, were very involved in working for the Lord Jesus. She often played the piano and taught the youth. Not only were they involved in the Chesapeake Apostolic Church in Chesapeake, WV but they also founded the Ronda United Pentecostal Church and served there for 30 years until they retired. She and her husband held many positions in the WV District of the United Pentecostal Church. They were very involved in many youth camps and camp meetings of the district. Elsie was also named Chesapeake's 2008 Citizen of the Year.
Her three children survive Elsie: Peggy and her husband Rev. James Nations of Raymond, MS, Robert Kent "Bob" Shelton of Chesapeake and Patricia and husband Rev. Duane Priddy of Chesapeake. Also surviving are siblings: Rev. Daniel Scott of Hazelwood, MO, Lois Ann Wise of Atlanta, TX and John Scott Jr. of Belle, 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 14 great great grandchildren and 1 great great great grandchild.
The Shelton family sends special thanks to Elsie's caregivers: her granddaughter Jennifer Shelton, Kay Scragg, Reba Hughey and Charlotte Atkins.
The family will have a private burial and a celebration of Elsie's life will be held at a later date. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.