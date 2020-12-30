ELTON RUFUS BURFORD, 92, of Cross Lanes died December 27, 2020. Funeral Service will be 11 am Monday, January 4, 2020 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Visitation will begin at 10 am Monday at the funeral home.
