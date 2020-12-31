Elton Burford

ELTON RUFUS BURFORD, 92, of Cross Lanes, passed to his heavenly home on Sunday, December 27, 2020, while hospitalized at Thomas Memorial Hospital for complications of COVID-19.
Elton was born in Charleston, WV on November 5, 1928 to the late Rufus and Sylvia Burford; in addition to his parents, Elton was preceded in death by his brother, Cecil Burford.
Elton was a 1946 graduate of Poca High School, where he played varsity football. He married Ella Neal, of Marmet, WV on July 9, 1951. He was employed by Union Carbide from December 1946-April 1993, when he retired with 46 1/2 years of employment as Senior Production Engineer. He loved fishing, WVU, and Marshall Football, and golf. Elton served his country in the US Army in Germany from 1951-1953, and attended the South Charleston Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ella Neal Burford; children, Susan Burford Smith-Taylor of Tulsa, OK, David Keith Burford of Pottstown, PA, and Kenneth Lee Burford of Fraizer's Bottom, WV; grandchildren, Jennifer Smith Kirkland, and Dr. Kristina Smith both of Tulsa, OK, Nicholas Curtis Burford of Martinsburg, WV, Madora Ann Burford of Philadelphia, PA, Klancey Marie Burford of Charleston, WV, and Sydney Frances Burford of Pittsburgh, PA; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be 11 am Monday, January 4, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes with Pastor Jeff Nichols officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations can be made to the Mountain Mission of Charleston, WV, or The Alzheimer's Association.
