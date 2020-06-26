ELVA LEO BROWNING, 93, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
She was born on March 3, 1927, to the late Lambert and Rebecca Cooper of Nebo.
Elva graduated from Clay High School in 1947 and worked for C & P Telephone Company from 1947 until 1963 before marrying and starting a family.
She was a devoted Christian, wife, mother and grandmother. She loved serving the Lord, reading her Bible, and getting together with her family. She will be greatly missed. She attended church throughout her life but most recently attended Crossroads Community Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Carl Browning Jr.; sisters, Jessie Thompson, Gertie Hardway, Dottie Brannon, Bina Hicks, Margaret Shearer; twin sister, Elza Vaughn; infant sisters, Georgia and Sylvia; brothers, Basil Cooper, Harry Cooper, and Brooks Cooper.
She is survived by son, Doug Browning of Belle; daughter, Kim Roberts (John) of Charleston; sister, Marlene Potasnik of Nebo; grandchildren, Stephanie Selbe (Isaac) of Leroy, Mark Roberts of St. Albans, Lucas Roberts of Charleston; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Claire and Josiah Selbe, Mark III and Colton Roberts; Loretta McClure (Mike) of Daytona Beach, FL, whom she helped raise as her own daughter; and many extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor Ben Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.