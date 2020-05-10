ELVIN ALEX "GENE" PAULEY, 76, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Sunday, May 10, 2020
Browning, Sallie - 1:30 p.m., Ward Browning Cemetery, Ferrellsburg.
Lovejoy, Dorsel - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Short, Herbert - 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.
Walker, Cameron - 4 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.