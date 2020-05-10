Elvin Alex "Gene" Pauley

ELVIN ALEX "GENE" PAULEY, 76, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, May 10, 2020

Browning, Sallie - 1:30 p.m., Ward Browning Cemetery, Ferrellsburg. 

Lovejoy, Dorsel - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. 

Short, Herbert - 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen. 

Walker, Cameron - 4 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.