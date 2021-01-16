ELVIN LEE TEEL, 65, of Charleston went to his Heavenly home Monday, January 13, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Sr. & Helen Teel of Mile Fork; and grandparents, Rome and Elsie Teel and Elvin and Macel Burdette of Mile Fork.
Elvin was born, April 27, 1955. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He liked to draw, paint, and fish during his spare time, and also enjoyed driving semi-trucks for Warner as a living. Elvin loved spending time with his family and with his dogs.
He is survived by his loving wife of twenty-seven years, Drema Sue Teel; children, Christopher Teel and Melissa Pauley; step-children, Michael and William Paugh; sister, Linda (George) Sodaro of Mile Fork; brother, Virgil Jr. (Barbara) Teel of Sissonville; grandchildren, Elizabeth Hall, Alyssia Biggerstaff, Kristen & Christopher Teel; step-grandchildren, Mikey & George Michael Paugh; and his "fur babies", Runt, Snoop, and Prissy.
A service will be 1 p.m., January 18, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Rev. Lehman Eldridge officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn that social distancing be observed.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.