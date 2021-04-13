ELWOOD GARY HOLBROOK, 85, of Van, WV departed this life and began his eternal life with Jesus on April 9, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Anna Mae McNeely Holbrook; his father William Holbrook and his mother Clema Vance; brothers Gaylord Holbrook and William "Billy" Holbrook; and son in law William David Griffis.
He was born September 25, 1935 during the years of great depression. Growing up hard never kept him down. He had a strong work ethic and always worked hard and provided a good life for his family. He was a retired coal miner from Peabody Coal Company. He was a man of great love, and never met a stranger, taking in many in his life. He loved nature and learned early on how to live off the land God provided. He was never happier than when he was in the woods whether he was hunting, berry picking, fishing, or just enjoying nature. He instilled that love and his values into his children - teaching as he went, about all God created. He loved gardening, and provided many people with fresh vegetables and fruits. As an avid beekeeper, he was always telling everyone about the importance of honeybees to our environment.
He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, never failing to leave a smile on our faces. Most of all he loved God. He attended Bigson Freewill Baptist Church.
He leaves behind his daughters, Karen Griffis, Charlotte (Mike) Castle and Debbie Holbrook; two granddaughters, Jade Castle and Destiny (Devon) Nelson-Jarrell; one great-grandson, Ryker Messer; his sisters, Emma Hagen, Brenda Cross, and Ida Faye Holbrook; brothers, Jimmy Holbrook, Jerrell "Vancy" Holbrook, Jerry "Jabo" Holbrook, and Robert Holbrook; also many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Special thanks to Dignity Hospice, the staff of Boone Memorial Hospital, and Dr. Shawn Reinert who took amazing care of him and never failed to provide excellent care.
Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Jeff Mosteller officiating. Burial will follow in Family Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.