ELWOOD GARY HOLBROOK , 85, of Van, WV passed away April 9, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville with visitation one hour prior. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
