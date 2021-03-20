ELZA REXFORD "REX" MOSS, 81, of S. Charleston, passed away on March 17, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston. The family will welcome friends at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veteran's Cemetery in Dunbar.
