Thank you for Reading.

ELZA REXFORD "REX" MOSS, 81, of S. Charleston, passed away on March 17, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston. The family will welcome friends at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veteran's Cemetery in Dunbar.

Tags

Recommended for you