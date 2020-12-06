EMALIE PRIDDY, 95, of Dunbar, passed away December 3, 2020. She has been reunited in Heaven with her husband, Arthur Priddy.
She was born on February 10, 1925, in Poca, to the late, James and Dessie Farley.
Emalie was a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She devoted her life to her family and loved ones. Emalie had a quick wit about her and she was spunky till the end. She loved flowers and enjoyed tending to them. Christmas was her favorite time of year. Emalie always loved the decorating and shopping.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Helena Charlton (James), Vermalie Wise (Raymond), and Rosie McClure (Darrell); and brothers, Cletis Farley (Lou) and John Farley.
Emalie is survived by her daughter, Renee Amend; granddaughter, Emily Bolling (Bill); great-grandsons, Zebulon and Ezekiel Bolling; sister-in-law, Goldie Farley; a host of nieces and nephews; and her oldest and dearest friend, Edna Stout.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jonathan Lilly, Julie, and the staff of Dunbar Medical Associates for their extraordinary support and care. In recent months, Emalie became a member of the family at Teays Valley Assisted Living. She was welcomed by the staff and residents that became her extended family during her stay. Special thanks to the TVAL staff and HospiceCare for all the comfort and care they provided.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 7, at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar with Pastor Clyde Bolling officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W., Charleston, WV 25387, or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.