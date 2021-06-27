EMERY ROY MANNON, JR., 62, of Sod passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at home. Per Emery's wishes, he will be cremated. There are no services scheduled at this time. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV is assisting the family with arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.