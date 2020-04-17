EMILIE DIEHM BARRETT, 83, of Ireland, W.Va., passed on April 13, 2020. Friends may call at Stockert - Paletti Funeral Home on Friday, April 17, from 12 to 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow.
Funerals for Friday, April 17, 2020
Barrett, Emilie - 2 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.
Myers, Ella - 2:30 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Parsons, Sankey - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.