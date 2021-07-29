Thank you for Reading.

EMILY A. GAINER, 74, departed this life after an extended illness on Monday, July 26, 2021, at her home near Grantsville, West Virginia. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV. Friends may call from 6-8 pm on Friday. Interment will be at the Sand Ridge Cemetery.

