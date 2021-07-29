EMILY A. GAINER, 74, departed this life after an extended illness on Monday, July 26, 2021, at her home near Grantsville, West Virginia. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV. Friends may call from 6-8 pm on Friday. Interment will be at the Sand Ridge Cemetery.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.