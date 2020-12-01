Emily Hope Haynes

EMILY HOPE GUNTER HAYNES entered into her Heavenly home Friday, November 27, 2020.
She was born September 8, 1973, to Judy and Doug Gunter.
Emily was a 1991 graduate of Hurricane High School, and attended Marshall University and West Virginia University, graduating with a degree in Textiles Design and Merchandising. This degree allowed her to pursue her passion for snowboarding while living in Portland, Oregon, where she worked for Columbian Sportswear, as well as a handful of snowboard companies, all while enjoying her favorite extreme spot on Oregon's Mt. Hood some two-hundred plus days a year.
She returned home to West Virginia in 2003, where she worked for the Real Estate Guide before landing an internet advertising sales position at Charleston Newspapers, where she was involved in the launching of The Gazz, the paper's all new art's and entertainment section.
Emily fell ill with the autoimmune neuromuscular disease, myasthenia gravis, in the fall of 2005. The condition severely limited her physical activity, but never dampened her overwhelming sense of spirit. She reunited with Jeff, an old junior high school sweetheart, in December 2005. They married on the Oregon coast in August 2006.
Emily's light had a shine that affected everyone she met. Her larger than life personality, coupled with her fierce determination to battle myasthenia gravis was inspirational to her many friends in the local West Virginia music scene and beyond. She is remembered for her craftiness and creativity, and was known to knit and sew all types of things from blankets to scrubbies.
Emily was a lover of live music, especially jam band, reggae, hip hop, and bluegrass. She was truly one of the last mountain dancers and when feeling good enough she could flat foot a hole through the floor. Emily was also an a cappella singer of old mountain ballads, performing in recent years at local open mics and folk festivals, sometimes accompanied by her husband on banjo as they preformed as the Westmoreland Ramblers.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harry and Ida Gunter and George B. And Betty Lou Shawver; as well as her beloved cousin, Alison Flowers.
Emily is survived by her loving husband and caregiver, Jeff Haynes; beloved step-son, Elijah Haynes of Charleston; mother and step-father, Judy Gunter and George Grayiel of Teays Valley; father and step-mother, Doug and Nancee Gunter of Cross Lanes; sister, Hillary Gunter of Teays Valley; two very special nieces, Leila and Isabella Davis of Teays Valley; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Emily will be remembered as a kind soul with a warrior spirit. She fought hard until the end and passed only after Jeff arrived to tell her she could go home to Heaven.
A memorial service and a celebration of Emily's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Emily's name to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Ave. 15th Floor, New York, NY 10017-6603.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.