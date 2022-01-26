EMILY LOUISE TIGHE 97, of Charleston, WV passed away peacefully on January 23, 2022, amongst loving family. She was born August 13, 1924, in Grafton, WV. She was a member of the Morris Memorial United Methodist Church, Charleston, WV as well as a 74-year member of the Naomi Chapter #12 Order of the Eastern Star, Grafton, WV and the Supreme Shrine, Bethlehem Shrine #2 Order of Emily worked the first part of her life during WW II as an Inspector/Packer for Hazel Atlas Glass in Grafton, WV and as a Finisher at Engineering Research Corporation building gun turrets for war planes in Riverdale, MD. After WW II she worked as a Welder for Electro-Therm Inc in Silver Springs, MD, as a File Clerk for A.S. Aloe in Washington, DC, and finally as a Cafeteria Cook for Fred Lynn Jr High School in Woodbridge, VA.
Emily was known by many nicknames: Louise, Emily, Tots, Totsy, Momma Tighe and Wheezy. She was an avid game and card player and enjoyed many years of playing and teaching others Mah Jongg. She enjoyed throwing parties, the arts, crafts, sewing, quilting, genealogy and travel. She was known for her unbridled quick wit and great sense of humor. She adopted many generations of her daughter's friends as if they were her own and spoiled them with fun times, good food and great memories. She will be forever remembered as a loving mother, caring and endearing friend, a lover of all people and a joy to everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her mother Lena Glenn Collins, father William Adrin Collins, husband Ralph Lee Tighe, brother Robert Glenn Collins, sister and brother-in-law Martha Collins (Harry) Rundle, sister-in-law Phyllis Collins, niece Penelope K. Cutler and great nephew Charles E. Hall.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Marjorie (David) McCutcheon of Charleston, WV, brother Charles W. Collins of Menifee, CA, niece Pamela (Lloyd) Huntley of Menifee, CA, nephew-in-law Bill Cutler of Martinsburg, WV, great nieces and nephews: Jane (Kevin) Gladhill, Racheal Cutler and fianc Chris Bynaker, Andrew (Chie) Pharis, Laura Pharis and fianc Jamie Rubel, Bradley Pharis, CJ Huntley and Shannon Gannon, Douglas Huntley, Karyl Huntley and 2 great great nieces Mallori Rubel and Ema Pharis and 5 great great nephews Keaton, Grant and Everett Gladhill, Rikr Huntley and Kaito Pharis.
She is survived by countless loving friends, grand dogs Bandit and Gandy, grand cats Callie and Smudge and grand mule Festus.
The family would like to say a special thanks to her caring physicians, the Amedysis Home Health staff and her wonderful Hospice Care team that have helped her through the last 5 years of life. In lieu of flowers the family would like to request donations to Hospice Care WV, 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25387 or your charity of choice.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Friday at Bartlett Nichols Funeral Home, 409 6th Avenue, St. Albans, WV 25177. Dear friend Pastor Steve White will deliver the service at the funeral and graveside. Graveside service will follow at Bluemont Cemetery in Grafton, WV.