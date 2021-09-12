EMILY (MOSELEY) HACK formerly of St. Albans, WV passed away on August 21 near her home in Titusville, Florida.
Emily was a graduate of St. Albans High School class of 1960 and attended Morris Harvey college. After some clerical work, Emily started and successfully ran her own trucking flag car business out of St. Albans. Emily later moved on and worked as a teller at Tri State Racing and Gaming Center where she eventually retired. After retirement Emily moved to Florida to be closer to family. Emily enjoyed watching NASA rocket launches from her balcony, Tampa Bay Rays baseball games and just spending time around her grandkids.
Emily was the daughter of James and Mildred Moseley of St. Albans. She is preceded in death by her daughter Emily Suzanne (Suzi) King, sister Beverley Weiner, and nephew James Moseley III.
Emily was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt and is survived by son, Jerry Billups and grandchildren, Ricky and Morgan Billups of St. Cloud FL.; brother, James Moseley II of San Antonio Tx; niece, Stephanie (Scooter) Wiener of South Charleston and nephews Tommy Moseley, and Ty Weiner.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home. Friends may visit with the family two hours prior to the service.