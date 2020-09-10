Emily Smith

EMILY JANE SMITH, 85, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at home after a short illness.
Emily was a member of Connection Point Church of God, Charleston.
She is survived by her husband, Dallas Roy "Red" Smith; son, Glen Smith; daughters, Pamela (Scott) Nasby and Sandra (Michael) Poling; son, William (Nicole) Smith; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A walk through visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with a private family service beginning at 1 p.m. with Scott Nasby and Bishop Michael Poling officiating. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The funeral service will be Live-Streamed on the Funeral Home's Facebook Page.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be sent to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25312-2536.
