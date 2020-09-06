EMILY "SUE" HANNON GRESHAM, 92, of Charleston, died peacefully in her sleep on the morning of August 21, 2020, at Good Living Assisted Living in Malden, WV. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard R. Gresham; her parents, Helen Stump and Paul Hannon; and her brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Levinia Hannon of Oak Ridge, TN. She joins Dick and their friends in the First Saturday of the Month Bridge Club for bridge games, parties and lifelong friendships.
Sue was born in Brownsville, PA on June 29, 1928. She spent much of her childhood and youth on Charleston's West Side. She was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and attended Ohio University in Athens, OH.
Dick and Sue were married at Asbury United Methodist Church on April 3, 1948, and raised four children in Charleston. They were active members of Asbury for many years and, later, of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Sue was an active partner with her husband in Gresham Printing Co., Inc. In the early years she collated, folded and proofed copy for customers and, until she retired, served as secretary-treasurer. Sue will be remembered by vendors, customers, friends and family for her ironclad insistence on proper grammar and prompt payments.
She and Dick ran their household with the same partnership spirit as well. They enjoyed time with friends and family and always made time for family dinner, vacations, picnics and fun. Family came first and when Dick's parents, Richard O. and Laurabelle Gresham, needed assistance in their senior years, Dick and Sue were there to help. Once Dick retired, he and Sue took time to bowl in two leagues and to pursue their lifelong dream of traveling. They traveled to Alaska, Scandinavia, Europe and the Panama Canal.
She was an active member of the Elks Lodge Women's Auxiliary, Grandparents Bridge Club and organizations in her churches.
Sue will be remembered by her children and their friends as the mom who drove everywhere - sports and swimming practice, band practice, music lessons and group activities. She could be counted on to load the station wagon with the kids who needed rides. She attended most games, recitals and events in which her children and grandchildren participated. Her grandchildren will remember their grandparents - Jammaw and Popeye - as fun-loving and supportive. Sue always had time to pick her grandchildren up for a movie, an afternoon at the park or an overnight visit.
Sue's sense of humor and love of games will be remembered as well. Family and friends knew that no holiday or birthday came without a funny card from Sue and Dick and, on more than one occasion, an odd-ball gift. Once, upon reading that children could be encouraged to try different foods, she experimented at dinner with blue milk and green mashed potatoes.
Sue is survived by her children Cathy of Ottawa Il, Andrew (Caryn Schafer) of Charleston, Bruce (Karen Loftus) of South Charleston, and Elaine (Jodie Faircloth) of Gloucester NC. Her grandchildren are Mandy Giles (Andrew) of Asheville NC, Laura Vencill (John) of Charleston, Kyle Gresham (Taryn) of Woodfin NC, Robert of Hyndman PA, and Stephen of Easley SC. Her great-grandchildren are Drew and Abbey Giles, Mallory, Reese and Jacob Vencill, and Miles and Keaton Gresham.
The family thanks the staff at Good Living in Malden where Sue lived for the past two years. They are grateful for the thoughtful care and patience that everyone there showed to Sue during her stay.
Sue donated her body to the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. The family will gather for a private memorial service officiated by the Reverend Ron Stoner on Saturday, September 12, at 3:30 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston. Friends who wish to see the family and pay their respects may drive by the Gresham Family memorial at Sunset Memorial Park from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Please be fully aware of and abide by the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing and wearing masks during the COVIC-19 Pandemic should you wish to drive by and pay respects. Please stay in your vehicle.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Three Rivers Avian Center, 2583 Brooks Mountain Road, Hinton WV 25951.