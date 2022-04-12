EMITA STOWERS, 97, of Dunbar, completed a long and fulfilling journey through life on Friday, April 8, 2022.
She was born and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Emita lost her parents at an early age and was raised by an aunt Ophalia Sanchez de Lasterra. Following high school, she spent two years at PresMex in Durant, OK, where she studied business and secretarial science.
On return to Mexico City, Emita was employed by Alcomex as an English - Spanish secretary. In 1952, she met and married her husband Frank at Gante Methodist Church. Frank was in grad school in Mexico at the time. The couple soon settled in the United States, ultimately making permanent residence in Dunbar.
Emita loved West Virginia and this county. She promptly became a U.S. citizen and never failed to vote. She loved color; her back yard was always a showplace, she painted her china and lamps, did cross stitch, quilting, sewed many of her clothes and did machine embroidery. Emita was also an avid bridge player. She was a member of the Dunbar United Methodist Church, the Christian Women's Club, The Quilters Guild and various bridge clubs.
When her son Mario started school, Emita worked briefly as a secretary at West Virginia State University. In 1971, she became her employed by Union Carbide as a secretary; working in Engineering and Research and Development until retirement in 1985. Retirement simply provided more time to pursue her other interests.
Emita is survived by her husband of 70 years, Frank Stowers; son, Mario Stowers; daughter-in-law, Julie Stowers; and granddaughter, Emma Catherine Stowers, all of Dunbar. There are no known surviving family members in Mexico.
There will be a private memorial service held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank HospiceCare for their loving care of Emita and asks that anyone desiring to express their love and respect for Emita to make a contribution in her name to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.